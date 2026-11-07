CM approves 3 percent hike in DA for state employees

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a proposal to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees by 3 per cent. With this decision, the DA payable to state employees will increase from 60 per cent to 63 per cent. The revised rate will be effective from July 1, 2026.

The decision has been taken in line with the Government of India’s decision to raise the Dearness Allowance by 3 per cent for employees drawing salary under the Seventh Central Pay Commission, taking the DA rate to 63 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026. Following the Centre’s decision, the CM also approved the proposal to extend the same rate of DA to eligible state government employees.

The benefit of the enhanced Dearness Allowance will be available not only to state government personnel but also to eligible employees of local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities, technical educational institutions and the personnel working under UGC pay scales.

According to the approval granted by the CM, eligible employees will receive the arrears arising out of the increase in Dearness Allowance for the period from 1 July, 2026 to 31 October, 2026 in cash.

The decision is expected to benefit a large number of employees and eligible personnel across various government departments and institutions in the state by providing additional relief against the impact of rising living costs. The enhanced DA will now be payable at the revised rate of 63 per cent with retrospective effect from 1 July, 2026.