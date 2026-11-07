Students’ dreams and creativity will drive U’khand’s future: Dhami

CM interacts with lakhs of schoolchildren through ‘Dil Ki Baat, Uncle Dhami Ke Saath’ event

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today virtually addressed nearly eight lakh schoolchildren across Uttarakhand through the ‘Dil Ki Baat, Uncle Dhami Ke Saath’ programme from the CM’s residence. Extending his greetings on the occasions of Dhanteras, Deepavali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, the CM shared inspiring messages with the children on the cultural and social significance of festivals, cleanliness, safety, education and the importance of setting goals for the future.

Dhami said that the objective of the ‘Dil Ki Baat, Uncle Dhami Ke Saath’ programme is to maintain continuous interaction with children across the state, encourage their talents and provide guidance on education, culture, moral values and other important aspects of life. He said that through modern technology, lakhs of students studying in remote hill regions as well as towns and villages across the state have connected simultaneously with the programme.

Interacting with the children in a warm and informal manner, the CM enquired about their families and preparations for Deepavali. He said festivals are not merely occasions for celebration but also serve as a means of strengthening family bonds, fostering social unity and carrying forward the country’s rich cultural traditions. Festivals such as Dhanteras, Deepavali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, he said, convey the message of mutual affection, cooperation and the importance of family relationships.

On this occasion the CM also urged students to pay special attention to cleanliness during Deepavali and assist their families in keeping their homes clean. Referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said cleanliness should become a habit in daily life. Small efforts by every individual can collectively make a significant contribution towards keeping the state and the country clean.

Dhami also encouraged children to light earthen lamps during Deepavali and support products made by local potters and artisans. He said that in line with PM Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’, people should give priority to locally made products. Such support would not only strengthen the livelihoods of local artisans but also contribute to the well-being and happiness of their families.

Appealing to children to remain vigilant about safety during the festive season, the CM advised them to stay away from firecrackers and ensure that lamps and sparklers are lit only under adult supervision. He said the true joy of festivals lies in celebrating them safely while also ensuring the safety of others.

The CM also extended his best wishes to students for their half-yearly examinations. He said that apart from studies, children should take interest in sports, creative pursuits and learning new skills. Hard work, discipline and a continuous desire to learn are essential for achieving success in life. He added that the ‘Dil Ki Baat, Uncle Dhami Ke Saath’ programme would be made more useful and interactive in the future through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, enabling children to access informative and inspiring content more effectively.

Dhami said that, earlier, more than 2.5 lakh students had participated in an essay-based interaction programme and shared their ideas and suggestions for the development of Uttarakhand. He said the views and suggestions of children hold special significance and useful inputs received from them would also be considered while formulating future plans and policies.

He said the talent, hard work and creative thinking of children would play a vital role in building a developed Uttarakhand and a developed India. Education Secretary Jyoti Yadav, Director General of Education Akanksha Konde and Joint Director Govind Ram Jaiswal were present on the occasion.