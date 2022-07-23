More than 200 fresh cases of Corona reported in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun,, 22 Jul: Once again the cases of corona infection have started increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand. In the past 24 hours, 201 new corona cases have been reported in the state. This increase is being seen over the past few days, but for the first time as far as the fresh wave is concerned, over 200 fresh cases have been reported in the course of 24 hours. As has been usual in Uttarakhand since the beginning of the pandemic, Dehradun district with 117 cases has reported the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours.

However, few people are seen wearing masks in public places these days in the state even as the cases are surging and the administration also does not appear to be serious about ensuring compliance of the Corona protocol at present. This surge is seen when, on the one hand, the Char Dham Yatra is drawing huge crowds in the state and, on the other, the Kanwar Yatra is also peaking, attracting lakhs of pilgrims every day to the state.

If the cases of corona continue to spread like this for another few days, then the government may have to take some important decisions regarding prevention of corona infection.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Health Department, Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of 117 cases in past 24 hours. Also, 37 new cases have been reported in Nainital district and 13 in Udham Singh Nagar district. After the arrival of 201 new corona infection cases in the state, the total number of active corona infected patients has increased to 894.