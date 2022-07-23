CM orders STF inquiry into allegations of irregularities in UKSSSC recruitments

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: A delegation of the Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh (an association of unemployed youth in the state) today submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami alleging irregularities in the graduation level examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission on 4 and 5 December, 2021. They demanded an inquiry into the allegations. Accepting their demand, the Chief Minister has ordered an STF inquiry into the allegations. In pursuance of the instructions of the Chief Minister, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has ordered registration of an FIR at the Police Station, Raipur, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the graduation level examination, under Section 420 against unknown persons. In view of the seriousness of the allegations, orders have been passed to transfer the investigation to the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF).