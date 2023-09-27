MoU signed between ‘SRHU’ & CSIR-IHBT Palampur on Education & Research

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: With a view to furthering their common interests in the fields of education

and research, and buttressing their energies to open the doors of cooperation in national interest, Swami

Rama Himalayan University and CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week.

“The course of action now will involve academic and R&D collaboration, including transfer of technology between the two organisations,

informed Vice Chancellor SRHU, Dr Rajendra Dobhal. “These areas are of great relevance to both. And we are happy that this joining of hands will help carve strong livelihood support systems in the hilly areas of our state through technology transfer from a national institute.”

“Preparations are now underway in full swing to begin the process of exchange of faculty, research scholars, and research project leaders to undertake academic activities and research in areas of mutual

interest.”

Teamwork in research & development programmes, and consultancy activities in mutually decided areas are being planned, including in domains related to food and nutraceuticals, models for animal

studies, ecology, medicinal aromatic plants, floriculture, tea sciences and other areas.

Importantly this also includes collaboration in the setting-up and upkeep of required infrastructure in both the institutions.

Congratulating the team, Chancellor, SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated, “We are delighted that the flood gates would open up for our students to participate in joint collaboration with government

organisations, private entities, PSUs in significant areas, contributing to national development. We look forward to jointly organising scientific events like seminars, conferences, workshops, etc. Exchange of students for summer and winter internships would be a valuable part of our efforts. Outreach programmes for promoting science education and related technological advances for social benefit are

something of utmost value for us as per our vision.”

“Intellectual Properties (IPs) and benefits arising out of commercialisation of technologies generated out of the cooperation under this MoU shall be jointly shared,” stated Dr Dobhal.