Mountains to Medals: Why isn’t Uttarakhand creating more Sports Stars?

By Himani Usha Tripathi

In the land of gods and glaciers, the children of Uttarakhand carry more than schoolbags. They carry fodder (chara) on their backs while walking barefoot up steep mountain trails, return home to chop wood, fill water, or help in terrace farming—and still dream. But when it comes to turning these dreams into national or international medals, who is really supporting them?

Uttarakhand, with its powerful terrain, open fields, and natural training grounds, should have been a sporting powerhouse by now. Yet, the numbers don’t lie. While states like Haryana, Punjab, and even Manipur have made structured efforts to nurture talent, Uttarakhand’s contribution remains low, scattered, and mostly self-driven.

Where are the sports academies in the hills? Where are the mentors in villages? Where is the long-term vision?

From Raw Talent to Real Neglect

There’s no shortage of talent in Uttarakhand. The young girl lifting fodder on her back while returning from school—doesn’t she already have the strength of a future weightlifter? The boy using a handmade slingshot to bring down a stuck ball from a tall tree—can he not be trained in archery or shooting?

The mountains produce resilient, tough, agile youth, but we have failed to provide them coaches, career counselling, equipment, or even information. Instead of investing in the natural talent of Pahadis, we are busy calling in influencers from metros to inaugurate events that barely reach the grassroots.

Other States are building, why aren’t we?

Let’s not blame the states that are excelling -Haryana built wrestling akharas, Punjab supported its hockey players, Manipur gave special jobs to boxers and lifters, and their athletes are returning the investment with medals.

But what about us?

Where is Uttarakhand’s sports policy beyond headlines? Hosting the National Games in 2025 was a great opportunity— but was it just another show of lights and banners, or a moment when we asked ourselves: why have we not built systems that produce players, not posters?

Why are our own athletes barely recognised in local functions or public discourse? How many Uttarakhandi students even know that a girl from Almora, Ekta Bisht, has made it to international women cricket? She was India’s first international woman cricketer from Uttarakhand.

Sport as Identity: But for Whom?

In the rest of India, sport is becoming a source of regional pride and individual identity. But in Uttarakhand, it still feels like an afterthought. We use “land of bravehearts” to describe our military contributions—but what about our civilian athletes? Are we proud of them too?

A child from Pithoragarh should not have to migrate to Lucknow or Delhi to find a coach. A sprinter from Chamoli should not be stuck without shoes or proper diet. Yet, that is the reality. There are no structured school-level athlete identification programmes, no district-wise coaching roadmaps, and no serious career counselling for children interested in sports.

Are we only investing in Tourism, not our children?

We say Uttarakhand is rich in nature. But is this richness being passed on to the next generation—or just marketed to tourists and influencers?

We build adventure parks, yoga retreats, river rafting zones—but where are the youth sports centres? We spend crores on campaigns that show beautiful valleys, but how many sports grounds do we build for our children in those valleys? Are our mountains only for profit and posters, or are they for preparing players too?

The silence from those in power is telling.

Where is the State’s Political Vision for Sports?

It’s not enough to host events or give awards after success. The real work lies in early identification, continuous mentorship, and solid sports education. But our policy still seems focused on optics over outcomes. Influencers are called to flag off runs that real athletes are not even invited to. Politicians hold photo ops with medals they did not help win.

The youth of Uttarakhand deserve more than symbolic clap-backs. They deserve real training, real encouragement, and real visibility.

This is not a Complaint – It’s a Call

To the government: Where is your roadmap for nurturing hill athletes?

To the bureaucrats: Are your schemes reaching the last village, or dying in files?

To the influencers: Are you speaking for the youth of the state—or only selling its sunsets?

To every school and teacher: Are you telling your children that sport is a career—not a hobby?

It’s Time to Choose

Uttarakhand stands at a crossroad. It can either continue being the backdrop for tourism and tokenism, or it can step into the arena as a serious contributor to India’s sporting future.

The question is not whether our children have the strength.

The question is: do we have the vision to match their strength with systems, support, and belief?

Because if we don’t lift them, the mountains will keep their champions hidden in silence.

And medals will keep going elsewhere—not because they’re better, but because they’re better supported.

What if….

What if the girl carrying fodder also carried a javelin someday?

What if the boy with the slingshot found his way to a national shooting academy?

What if every school in the hills had access to trained sports teachers, regular competitions, and proper nutrition?

What if career counselling for sports was offered just as seriously as for tourism and national campaigns?

To uplift the youth of Uttarakhand in sports, we need district-level sports clusters, residential training programmes in hill towns, and a mentorship network of former athletes. We need grassroots scouts, state-funded scholarships, and real incentives for sports teachers and rural coaches. More importantly, we need to honour and amplify local athletes publicly—not just after their success, but during their journey.

Uttarakhand doesn’t need a miracle. It just needs a government—and a society—that finally looks at its youth and says: “We see you. We believe in you. And we’re going to stand by you.”

(Himani Usha Tripathi is a writer, mentor, and theatre artist whose work spans education, sustainability, SDG advocacy, and cultural exploration. A Delhi University alumna, she has collaborated with the UN and allied organisations, mentoring students on SDG-driven initiatives. Her writings appear in The Hindu, Amar Ujala, Indian Periodical Times, Pallikuttum, Youth Ki Awaaz, U-Report, and more. In May 2024, she published her book Crossroads of Cultures: The Impact of Cultural Diffusion on Society. With experience in media houses, marketing agencies, and publications, she continues to contribute as a creative writer, focusing on stories that inspire impact and cultural reflection.)