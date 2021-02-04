Mussoorie hopes for snowfall

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Feb: The weather changed its mood here. There was a drop in temperature in the morning due to the dark thick cloud cover in Mussoorie, with a possibility of rain.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be rain and snowfall in the high altitude areas in the next 2 days. There may be snowfall in Mussoorie, which will benefit the farmers along with the locals.

There was light rain in the evening in Mussoorie and Dhanaulti. People hope that there will be snowfall in Mussoorie and the surrounding area soon.