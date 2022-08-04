Mussoorie residents welcome CM’s wife Geeta Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Aug: In Mussoorie, Teej Mahotsav was organised by Nari Shakti Manch in the auditorium of Mussoorie Radha Krishna Temple. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Chief Guest Geeta Dhami, wife of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Nirmala Joshi, wife of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. Various cultural programs were organised by the women on this occasion. For the first time, on the arrival of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s wife Geeta Dhami, Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association, Mussoorie Hotel Association, Mussoorie Mazdoor Sangh, Mussoorie Homestay Association and others welcomed her with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

While talking to the reporters, Geeta Dhami wished the state and the countrymen on the occasion of Hariyali Teej and Nag Panchami. She claimed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was continuously working day and night for the development of the state so that the state could move towards development. Gita Kumai, President of Nari Shakti Manch Mussoorie said that Nari Shakti Manch has been created in Mussoorie for the uplift of women. The Manch is continuously working for the upliftment of women in Mussoorie. Nirmala Joshi, wife of cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, and Rachita Thakur, district president of Mahila Morcha, were present on this occasion. Nirmala Joshi claimed that the BJP organization and government were working under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the development of the state. He said that it was only because of women’s power that there wa a BJP government in the country and the state because BJP was working to fulfil the expectations of women. Work was being done continuously under various schemes to make women self-reliant and powerful. On this occasion, Meera Saklani, former District Panchayat Vice President Tehri, Kaushalya Rawat, village head Kyarkuli Bhatta, Pushpa Padiyar Mahila Morcha President, Sapna Sharma Mahila Morcha General Secretary, BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal Kushal Rana Abhilash Anil Singh Annu, Ajay Sodiyal councilor Sarita Pawar Sarita Kohli Jasoda Sharma, Satish Daundiyal, Anita Saxena, Promila Negi, Anita Dhanai, Badal Prakash, Mukesh Dhanai, Manoj Kharola and many others were present.