PCC constitutes 13 member Political Working Committee

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), months after its reconstitution has finally constituted its Political Working Committee. 12 top Congress leaders from Uttarakhand and the Congress leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, have been included in the 13 member Political Working Committee in Uttarakhand. Those who have been made members include seniors like Harish Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Pritam Singh. The members of Uttarakhand Congress’s new political working committee formed are Devendra Yadav, Karan Mahra who is also PCC Chief currently, Harish Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Bhuwan Kapri, Pritam Singh, Ganesh Godiyal, Nav Prabhat, Rajendra Bhandari, Qazi Nizamuddin, Sumit Hridayesh and Prakash Joshi. Harish Rawat’s influence is clearly evident in the newly constituted Political Working Committee.