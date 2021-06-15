Mussoorie traders oppose extension of curfew

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 14 Jun: There is a lot of resentment among the traders regarding the extension of Corona curfew in the state from 15 to 22 June. They say that the government should have wound down the corona curfew in light of the tourist season, but this did not happen.

The Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association submitted a memorandum today to the SDM to allow opening of on regular basis.

On Tuesday, at the call of the Association, all the shopkeepers will sit outside their establishments and houses and register their protest by staging a symbolic dharna. President of the Association Rajat Agarwal and General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja said that business needed the tourism season. He said that, on the one hand, the government was inviting tourists to Mussoorie and other hill stations with no covid certificates but due to closed markets, tourists were facing problems. The markets needed to be opened regularly for a fixed time so that business and employment are not affected.