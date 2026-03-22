Namami Gange drive yields tangible results with improved water quality in State

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Mar: Official data related to Namami Gange project of the Centre indicates visible positive impact on water quality and other parameters in Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that under the flagship Namami Gange programme launched by the Government of India in 2014 for ensuring cleanliness, uninterrupted flow and purity of the river Ganga. The initial phase involved identification of 15 major towns located along the main course of the river, spanning from Badrinath to Devprayag and from Gangotri to Haridwar. These towns include Haridwar, Rishikesh, Swargashram, Tapovan, Muni-ki-Reti, Kirtinagar, Srinagar, Shrikot, Nandprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag, Gopeshwar-Chamoli, Joshimath, Badrinath and Uttarkashi.

As per the official data, a total of 62 Sewage Treatment Plants with a combined capacity of 244.47 MLD were sanctioned along the river in order to curb pollution caused by drains flowing into the Ganga. Of these, 51 STPs with a capacity of 195.355 MLD have been completed and are operational. In Uttarakhand, 170 polluted drains discharging into the Ganga have been identified, of which 155 have already been tapped. The remaining 15 drains are being connected to 11 STPs currently under construction, having a cumulative capacity of 49.122 MLD.

The Government claims that the impact of technical interventions and sustained public awareness initiatives under the Namami Gange programme is now becoming evident on the ground, with visible improvements in the cleanliness and flow of the Ganga and its tributaries. According to reports of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, the water quality of the Ganga at Haridwar during 2013–2014 was categorised as Category D, suitable only for fisheries. Following the launch of the programme, the water quality was recorded at Category C in 2015, making it fit for drinking after treatment. By 2025, the water quality had further improved to Category A at Rishikesh, indicating potable quality , and Category B at Haridwar, suitable for bathing, clearly reflecting the positive outcomes of the initiative.

The State government further claims that Uttarakhand has also emerged as the first state in the country to approve and implement a policy on safe reuse of treated water , developed in collaboration with GIZ in alignment with the national framework. Under this policy, treated water from STPs will be utilised for construction, firefighting, irrigation and other purposes, thereby ensuring conservation of fresh water resources.

To further enhance the quality of treated water , tertiary treatment plants will be established in accordance with the norms prescribed by the National Green Tribunal, enabling higher levels of purification. At the district level, District Ganga Committees are preparing District Ganga Plans across all 13 districts of the state under the programme, addressing issues such as liquid waste management, faecal sludge, municipal solid waste and water conservation. Plans for eight districts have already been completed and are under implementation, while work on the remaining five districts is in progress.