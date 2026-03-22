Quantum varsity hosts panel on role of technology in student learning

Garhwal Post Bureau

ROORKEE, 21 March: Quantum University organized an engaging and insightful panel discussion on the topic “Is Technology Enabling or Hindering Students ’ Learning Outcomes?”. The session brought together eminent academicians, school leaders, and education experts to explore the evolving role of technology in modern education and its impact on students ’ learning experiences.

The event was graced by Bro Joseph M Joseph, Principal of St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun. His presence added depth to the discussion, and his address offered valuable perspectives on balancing technological advancement with core educational values.

The panel also witnessed participation from distinguished guests across reputed institutions, including Priya Kaushik, Principal of Delhi Public School, Roorkee; Mala Chauhan, Principal of Greenway Modern School, Roorkee; Tony Samuel, Manager of St John’s Senior Secondary School, Roorkee; Dr Priti Sharma, Principal of Small World School, Roorkee; Abhishek Chandra, Manager of Chandra Public School, Roorkee; Jawahar Singh Dua, Manager of Athenia Public School, Saharanpur; Jyotika Singh Rawat, Principal of Shivalik Ganges School, Bhagwanpur; Mukesh Lal, Director of St Joseph School, Chhutmalpur; and Er Ajit Singh, Manager of Sheron Public Senior Secondary School, Roorkee.

In addition, respected members from the Josephite group, including Anurag Sanghal, Major General Sanjay Sharma (Retd), Brigadier Sandeep Chaturvedi, Ambuj Oberoi, Manoj Devgan, Sachin, Harshit, and Prakhar Goyal, were also present, contributing to the richness of the dialogue.

The discussion was formally initiated with an introduction to the theme, setting the context around the increasing integration of technology in classrooms and its growing influence on how students learn and engage.

Panelists shared a wide range of perspectives, reflecting both the opportunities and challenges brought by digital transformation in education. One of the key highlights of the discussion was the recognition of how digital platforms and smart classrooms have significantly enhanced the learning experience by making content more interactive and accessible. Participants acknowledged that technology has opened doors to high-quality educational resources, allowing students to learn beyond traditional boundaries.

At the same time, concerns were raised regarding the over-dependence on gadgets and the possible decline in students ’ attention spans. Panelists emphasized that while technology offers convenience and innovation, it also requires mindful usage to avoid distractions and ensure meaningful learning outcomes.

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the importance of maintaining a balance between traditional teaching methods and modern technological tools. Speakers highlighted that technology should complement, not replace, the role of teachers. The human element in education, including mentorship, emotional connection, and value-based guidance, remains irreplaceable.

The session was highly interactive, with active participation from attendees who shared their own experiences and viewpoints. This exchange of ideas added a practical dimension to the discussion, making it relevant for educators navigating real classroom challenges.

In his address, Bro Joseph emphasized that technology should act as a supportive tool in education rather than a substitute for foundational teaching practices. He stressed the need for value-based education and highlighted the importance of preserving human connection in the learning process. His insights resonated strongly with the audience and set a thoughtful tone for the conclusion.

The discussion ultimately underscored that technology holds immense potential to enhance students ’ learning outcomes, but its effectiveness depends on how responsibly and strategically it is implemented. The consensus among panelists was clear: the future of education lies not in choosing between traditional methods and technology, but in integrating both in a balanced and purposeful manner.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks. The panel discussion proved to be informative, engaging, and forward-looking, leaving attendees with meaningful insights and actionable takeaways for integrating technology effectively in education.