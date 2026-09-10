National Seminar on Uttarakhand Folk Culture begins at HNBGU

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar Garhwal, 7 Sep: A two-day National Seminar on “Folk Culture and Pop Culture of Uttarakhand in the Digital Age” organised by the Department of Hindi and Modern Indian Languages, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), commenced on Monday.

The inaugural session was presided over by Vice-Chancellor and Patron of the seminar, Prof Shri Prakash Singh. Renowned folk singer and Garh Gaurav Narendra Singh Negi attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while renowned Jagar exponent and Padma Shri awardee Dr Pritam Bhartwan delivered the special address. Prof Govind Singh, Media Chairman, Government of Uttarakhand, was also present as a distinguished guest.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Guest Narendra Singh Negi appreciated the academic and non-academic activities being undertaken by the university and spoke extensively about various dimensions of the digital age. Drawing upon his long journey as a folk singer, he underlined the significance of folk culture and its relevance in contemporary society.

He observed that digital platforms have provided artists with greater creative freedom as well as new opportunities for cultural exchange and wider outreach. At the same time, he highlighted the emerging challenges of the digital era. He called upon young lyricists and artists to create songs rooted in the original spirit of folk culture, local traditions and the lived experiences of the people of Uttarakhand.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shri Prakash Singh congratulated the Department of Hindi and the organising team for conducting the seminar and highlighted the contemporary relevance of its theme. He urged students and researchers to remain connected with their folk traditions and cultural roots.

Emphasising the importance of harmony between teachers and students and the folk values embedded in Indian traditions of life, Prof Singh remarked that “every corner of Uttarakhand carries the living threads of its folk culture”. He encouraged students to explore, understand and preserve the diverse dimensions of Uttarakhand’s folk traditions.

In his special address, Dr Pritam Bhartwan, popularly known as the Jagar Samrat, paid tribute to personalities who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the folk culture and folk music traditions of the Himalayan region. He elaborated on various dimensions of folk traditions and emphasised the importance of understanding one’s cultural roots in the digital era.

Dr Bhartwan described the present period not merely as Kaliyug but also as “Karyug”, highlighting the importance of action and work ethics embedded in the traditional life of the mountain communities. He expressed concern over the lack of seriousness and wider acceptance of several traditional folk forms in the digital age and stressed the need for their preservation, documentation and promotion. He specifically highlighted traditional forms such as Dhol Sagar and Panwar/Panwad as important elements of the region’s cultural heritage.

Earlier, Prof Manjula Rana, Head of the Department of Hindi and Modern Indian Languages, delivered the welcome address and extended greetings to all the distinguished guests and participants. Raising the important question of “What have we lost and what have we gained in the digital age?”, she reflected on the changing relationship between technology, society and folk traditions. She also highlighted the contributions of the invited speakers to the field of Uttarakhand’s folk culture and expressed concern over the declining patience and tolerance among the younger generation.

The programme was moderated by Ganesh Khugshal ‘Gani’, Director, Lok Nishpadan Kendra. Dr Kapil Dev Panwar, Coordinator of the seminar, proposed the vote of thanks and underlined the relevance of the seminar theme. Dr Anoop Semwal served as the co-coordinator.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by noted folk singer Anuradha Nirala, Registrar Prof YP Raivani, Student Advisor Prof MM Semwal, Director, MMTTC, Prof DS Negi, Deputy Director, Chauras Campus, Prof Rajendra Singh Negi, Prof Monika Gupta, Prof GP Bhatt, Prof MS Negi, Prof VP Naithani, Prof Guddi Bisht, Dr Vishwesh Vagmi, Dr Chandrashekhar Joshi, Dr Savita Bhandari, Dr Arushi Uniyal, Dr Subhash Chandra, Dr Nitin, Dr Shankar Pargai, Public Relations Officer Ashutosh Bahuguna, along with faculty members, guest faculty, researchers, students and university employees.