Nepal’s disaster is a warning the Himalayas cannot afford to ignore

By Mohammad Salim

The catastrophe on the Nepal-China border on 26 August 2026 should not be treated as another episode in the long history of floods and landslides in the Himalayas. It is a warning about a mountain system under growing stress and about the dangerous gap between the speed at which risks are changing and the way governments continue to plan development.

The recent disaster, triggered by a massive collapse of ice and rock in the high Himalayas, set off a devastating chain of events. A sudden surge of water, mud and debris swept through mountain valleys, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The Trishuli River rose by as much as nine metres in just 30 minutes showing how quickly a hazard originating high in the mountains can become a disaster downstream. The scale of human loss and destruction is still becoming clear. The event underlines how a disaster that begins high in the mountains can rapidly travel through an interconnected river system, affecting communities and infrastructure far downstream.

The first instinct after such a tragedy is to call it a natural disaster. That description, however, is increasingly inadequate.

The Himalayas have always been geologically young, fragile and prone to earthquakes, landslides and floods. But the conditions in which these hazards occur are changing. Glaciers are retreating, snow and rainfall patterns are shifting, and warming is contributing to greater instability in high mountain slopes and ice formations. Between 1990 and 2020, glaciers across the Hindu Kush Himalaya lost about 12% of their total area and 9% of their estimated ice reserves, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development. This visible retreat is compounded by the invisible permafrost degradation within the mountains as the subterranean ice that binds these high-altitude rock faces thaws. It creates a silent, structural instability that can trigger sudden, cascading structural failures like the one seen on the Nepal-China border. Scientists are rightly cautious about attributing any single event entirely to climate change. But it would be equally irresponsible to ignore the growing evidence that a warming Himalaya is changing the nature and intensity of risks.

What makes the Nepal disaster particularly alarming is the speed with which a high altitude event travelled through a connected river system. A hazard originating in the upper Himalayas can quickly become a crisis for communities living far downstream. This vulnerability must be understood in the context of the wider Hindu Kush Himalayan region, often called the Third Pole. As the water tower of Asia, this interconnected mountain system feeds ten major river basins, including the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra – sustaining nearly two billion people downstream. Therefore disaster in these heights is not merely a localised event, but a direct threat to regional water, food, and energy security. The mountains may be divided by political borders, but rivers, glaciers and natural hazards do not recognise those boundaries.

This should force India, Nepal and other Himalayan countries to reconsider what they mean by development in the mountains.

Over the past decades, roads have been pushed deeper into fragile slopes, hydropower projects have multiplied along river valleys, tourism has expanded and settlements have grown in areas exposed to floods and landslides. Infrastructure is necessary. Mountain communities cannot be asked to remain disconnected in the name of conservation. But the question is whether infrastructure is being designed according to the ecological and geological realities of the Himalayas.

Too often, the approach remains reactive. A road is damaged, money is sanctioned and the road is rebuilt. A bridge is washed away and another bridge is constructed, often without adequately addressing the underlying risk. A hydropower project is damaged and reconstruction begins. The larger question, whether the location, design and cumulative impact of such infrastructure are appropriate for an increasingly unstable mountain environment, receives far less attention.

This is where the political economy of Himalayan development needs greater scrutiny.

The pressure to build faster is understandable. Governments want connectivity, electricity, tourism and economic growth. But the costs of ignoring ecological limits are increasingly being transferred to local communities. Across the Hindu Kush region, where poverty is widespread and baseline resources are limited, these climate shocks frequently force mass out-migration. The resulting ‘ghost villages’ are stripped of working-age populations, leaving behind vulnerable communities of women, children, and the elderly to face the next disaster with even less resilience. Those who benefit least from large infrastructure investments can end up paying the highest price when disaster strikes.

The problem is not development versus the environment. It is poorly planned development versus resilient development.

The Nepal disaster should also expose the weakness of treating disaster management primarily as a relief function. Rescue, relief and compensation are essential, but they come after the risk has materialised. The real test of governance is whether governments can identify and reduce risks before they become disasters.

The technology already exists. Satellites can monitor glaciers and changes in mountain terrain. Remote sensing can help identify unstable slopes. River monitoring systems can detect sudden changes in water levels. Early warning systems can transmit alerts to communities. Yet technology is useful only when information reaches the people who may have minutes, rather than hours, to respond. The growing risk of cascading hazards in the Himalayas makes such preparedness increasingly important.

The recent disaster also raises a difficult question about regional cooperation. The Himalayas are politically divided but ecologically interconnected. A glacier may lie on one side of a border, while the river carrying the consequences of a disaster flows through another country. Disaster information, therefore, cannot remain confined within national boundaries.

Managing these risks requires navigating a complicated political landscape that spans across the eight nations of the Hindu Kush Himalaya. Historically, deep-seated geopolitical tensions and national security anxieties between neighbouring countries have paralysed cooperation, frequently turning vital climate and hydrological data into closely guarded state secrets. India, Nepal, Bhutan and China need a more systematic mechanism for sharing information on glaciers, glacial lakes, extreme rainfall, landslides and river flows. Joint risk mapping and real time early warning arrangements should be treated as essential regional infrastructure, rather than as matters of diplomatic goodwill.

For India, the warning is particularly relevant. The Himalayan states and regions have experienced repeated floods, landslides and glacier related disasters in recent years. The disaster in Sikkim in 2023 and repeated tragedies in Uttarakhand have demonstrated how quickly mountain hazards can overwhelm settlements and critical infrastructure. These should not be viewed as isolated events, but as warnings of a broader and changing pattern of risk.

The question, then, is not whether another major Himalayan disaster will occur. It is where, when and at what scale.

That is the alarming part.

The entire Himalayan mountain tract serves as the frontline of climate vulnerability, what happens at high altitudes does not remain there. It affects rivers, agriculture, hydropower, food security, migration and the lives of millions of people downstream. Scientific research increasingly points to the combined pressure of climate change and human activity on the ecological carrying capacity of the Himalayan region.

The answer cannot be to abandon the Himalayas. Nor can it be to continue building as if the mountains are stable plains.

What is required is a different development compact for the Himalayas, one that places ecological limits, carrying capacity, local knowledge, scientific evidence and disaster preparedness at the centre of infrastructure planning.

The Nepal disaster should therefore not end with relief operations and reconstruction. It should begin a harder conversation about how the Himalayas are being governed.

Because the most dangerous mistake would be to rebuild yesterday’s infrastructure for tomorrow’s risks.

And the Himalayas are already telling us that tomorrow has arrived.