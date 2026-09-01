Rotary holds ‘Cluster Summit 4.0: Growing Stronger; Growing Together’  

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: The ‘Cluster Summit 4.0 – Uttarakhand’ brought together about 200 Rotary leaders and members from across Uttarakhand for a day that blended learning, leadership, fellowship, recognition and celebration on Sunday. Held at the “Hotel Emerald Grand” the Summit was organised by Rotary International District 3080 under the leadership of District Governor Dr Rita Kalra and Dr Sanjay Kalra, who was the Chief Guest. Zone 24 to 28 Uttarakhand Cluster hosted the event. The Summit was chaired by Cluster Coordinator Dr Jagriti Nawani with Zones AGS & ZLFS coordinating the proceedings and PP Rtn Vikas Goyal as Master of Ceremonies.

The event began on a warm and ceremonial note with the welcome of participating Rotarians, followed by the traditional collaring of the District Governor and All Club Presidents. The patriotic spirit of the gathering came alive with National Anthem, followed by the Four-Way Test, led by Nitin Gupta.

Welcoming the delegates, Event Chair Dr Jagriti Nawani explained the purpose of the event and vision of the Summit.

DMC VP Kalta shared valuable perspectives on Rotary membership and the collective responsibility of Rotarians in strengthening the organisation.

The panel discussion of the Summit began with address by DLF PDG Arun Mongia on five avenues of service in which six District Officers participated

DES Nitin Kapur highlighted the importance of maintaining proper reporting protocols and introduced participants to the upcoming

Samridhi – TRF Seminar, encouraging clubs to understand and make greater use of the opportunities and resources offered through The Rotary Foundation.

The spirit of camaraderie came alive during the interactive session, “Uthe Sab Ke Kadam –

Towards Healthy Clubs”, conducted by Quiz Masters Rtn Dr Sanjay Kalra & Lalit Sachdeva.

The Summit celebrated the achievements of July, through Awards & Appreciation, recognising accomplishments in membership growth, project uploads, new club charter and event registration, along with Zone Awards, new club formation and recognition of Star Sponsor Rotarians.

The most symbolic moment of the day came with the Pinning and Certification Ceremony for the new members.

As the newest Rotarians were formally welcomed into the Rotary family, the ceremony represented more than an increase in membership numbers.

The day concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by AG Hemant Kochar.

Ganesh Vandana, a fashion show and a dance performance were the star attractions of the event.