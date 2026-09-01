Drug-Free U’khand will become reality through Youth Power: Dr DS Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Minister of School Education, Higher Education and Technical Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said today that the goal of a drug-free Uttarakhand will certainly be achieved through the firm resolve of the youth and active public participation. Addressing a drug de-addiction campaign programme organised at Government Polytechnic College, Piththuwala, here, he called upon young people to stay away from drugs themselves and actively participate in awareness campaigns to protect society from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

As part of the 100-day anti-drug campaign, Dr Rawat, who attended the programme at Government Polytechnic College, Piththuwala, as the Chief Guest, administered the anti-drug pledge to the students. A large number of students pledged to stay away from drugs and play an active role in making society drug-free.

Dr Rawat said that drug abuse not only adversely affects an individual’s health but also poses a serious obstacle to the progress of families, society and the nation. Therefore, he emphasised that the fight against drug abuse is a collective responsibility of the entire society. He said that the youth are the greatest strength of the state, and if they move forward with a firm resolve to stay away from drugs, the goal of making Uttarakhand drug-free will certainly be achieved.

He said that a widespread public awareness campaign against drug abuse is being conducted across the state. Under the 100-day campaign, various awareness programmes are being organised in universities, colleges and schools, while students are being educated about the harmful effects of drugs and administered pledges to remain drug-free. The enthusiastic participation of young people in the campaign is encouraging, and the message of a drug-free Uttarakhand is being taken to every section of society.

Dr Rawat urged students not to limit themselves to staying away from drugs, but also to educate their families, friends and other members of society about the harmful effects of substance abuse. He said that one aware and responsible young person can bring about a positive change in the lives of many people.

On the occasion, Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli and Lansdowne MLA Mahant Dilip Rawat also called upon the students to stay away from drugs and spread widespread awareness about drug de-addiction in society.

Director, Technical Education, Deshraj, Secretary, UBTER, Dr Mukesh Pandey, Joint Director Devendra Giri, Deputy Director MK Kanyal, Principal, Government Polytechnic College, Piththuwala, Avneesh Jain, along with departmental officials and a large number of students, were present at the programme.