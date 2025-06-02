Nitin Gadkari to receive Honorary Doctor of Science Degree

Convocation Ceremony of Graphic Era Deemed University on 3 June

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jun: The 12th convocation ceremony of Graphic Era Deemed University will be held on June 3. In this ceremony, 3,142 students will be conferred with degrees. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will be the chief guest of the event.

In the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University, 46 students will be awarded gold medals, 44 will receive silver medals, and 46 students will be honored with bronze medals. On this occasion, Gadkari will be honoured with a Doctor of Science degree by the university for his invaluable contributions in the fields of construction of new highways, world-class expressways development, eco-friendly transportation, alternative fuels, and digital innovation in traffic and transportation in the country.

The convocation ceremony will commence at 10 AM on June 3 with an academic procession at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre of Graphic Era. Registrar Naresh Sharma informed that during the 12th convocation ceremony, 37 researchers will be awarded with Ph.D degrees in various fields including Engineering, Management, Computer Applications, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Environmental Science, and Commerce. Additionally, 798 students will receive postgraduate degrees and 2,307 will be presented with undergraduate degrees.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education & Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will attend the convocation as special guests. Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, Founder President of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala, and Vice Chancellor Dr Narinder Singh will also be present at the ceremony.