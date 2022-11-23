Nothing can stop India’s development: Gov

3rd Convocation held of Graphic Era Hill University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said today that the gold medal awardees of Graphic Era Hill University (GEHU) are the future leaders of India. They should start thinking like leaders. Those who get degrees and medals have an additional responsibility of making Uttarakhand and the country proud.

The Governor was addressing the Third Convocation Ceremony of Graphic Era Hill University as the Chief Guest, here, today. On the occasion, Graphic Era also conferred Honorary Doctorates on popular Garhwali lyricist Narendra Singh Negi and film actress Himani Shivpuri.

Apart from awarding 91 gold and as many silver medals, 6800 students were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony.

In his convocation address, Governor Singh, while appreciating the continuous and rapid progress of Graphic Era Hill University, said that the way Dr Kamal Ghanshala has made progress through computer science, artificial intelligence and new discoveries, which Graphic Era has been taken to a great height.

He said that the word, Graphic, impresses him a lot because the graph should keep rising continuously. Dr Kamal Ghanshala took the first step by opening a computer centre and continued to move forward thereafter. Giving degrees to about seven thousand students is not a small matter. Excellent placements, MoUs and tie-ups are going to raise new hopes. B Tech student Pooja of Tehri has been selected by Atillasian, with a package of Rs 85 lakhs.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to develop the country, the Governor said that no one can stop the progress and development of India in the direction in which the youth are going. It is clear from the enthusiasm and capability seen in the medal recipients, today, that the country’s development is assured. In the coming 25 years, India would be the country with the largest number of youth in the whole world. This talented young generation would be the architect of change. They would be the biggest karma yogis. By the year 2030, there would be 14 crore graduates in the country. This is the age to focus on the cyber world, artificial intelligence and mass media. Referring to the challenge of giving a wide market to the products of women of Uttarakhand under the Vocal for Local campaign, he said that Dr Kamal Ghanshala had done exactly that. A lot of expectations are tied to this.

Expressing happiness over the number of girl students being more among the gold medalists, Governor Singh said that the women of the mountains have proved their capability and hard work ever since the Chipko movement. Calling for serious steps to stop migration from the mountains, he said that efforts should be made for reverse migration.

The Governor appreciated the awarding of honorary degrees to actress Himani Shivpuri and folk poet Narendra Singh Negi as a mark of respect for the heritage of Uttarakhand.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, while addressing the ceremony as a special guest, said that along with the implementation of the new education policy in Uttarakhand, many big steps have been taken. Preparations are being made to provide education in 12 languages. Any child can get primary education in his or her mother tongue. The syllabus is being prepared for this. Along with this, students of any university of the state can transfer to another in any semester, for which a credit system is being implemented. If a student has to leave studies for financial reasons and do a job, then their studies till that time would not go waste. After working for a few years, they would be able to continue their education from there.

Dr Rawat said that arrangements are now being made to give 50 marks additionally in the state. For example, five marks would be given for planting a tree, five marks for teaching someone and five marks for yoga. Each university would adopt a village, a primary school and an anganwadi centre. Every year inter-university sports and cultural competitions will be organised in the state so that talent can be encouraged.

Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University and President of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala called upon the youth to avoid the communication gap, maintain connectivity and try to identify those who are insecure and bring them into the mainstream. Dr Ghanshala called upon the degree and medal recipients to dream. “The best dream is the one, which does not let you sleep at night. On completion of one dream, see another dream, bigger than that and get involved with all your might to fulfill it,” he advised.

Vice-Chancellor Dr R Gowri highlighted the achievements of Graphic Era Hill University over the last eleven years. She said that, along with high quality education, youth are being groomed as excellent citizens by including social concerns and moral values. She administered the oath of responsibility towards the country, society and family to the degree receiving students.

Vice Chairperson, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Rakhi Ghanshala expressed gratitude to the guests at the function. RC Ghanshala, Chief Patron of Graphic Era Group, Graphic Era Educational Society, Lakshmi Ghanshala, Chairperson, Graphic Era Deemed University, Chancellor Dr RC Joshi, Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola, Governing Body members Senior Environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt, Dr RN Sachdeva and retired IAS officer Alka Sirohi, Management Board Members Dr Subhash Gupta, Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Academic Council Prof AQ Ansari, Registrar Dr Arvind Dhar and all the office bearers were present. Dr MP Singh convened the event.