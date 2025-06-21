One dead as cars collide near Daat Kali Temple

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Jun: A tragic road accident near Dhulkot Daat Kali Temple has claimed the life of one person and left two others seriously injured, police said on Wednesday. The accident involved a head-on collision between two high-speed cars, followed by a third vehicle getting caught in the impact.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin, son of Dhiyan Chandra, a resident of Sapera Basti, Nehru Colony. The injured were taken to Graphic Era Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to Amit Kumar, in-charge of Prem Nagar Police Station, the incident occurred when a car coming from Sahaspur towards Prem Nagar drove on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a black Honda Accord coming from the opposite direction.

“The driver of the car that caused the crash appears to have fallen asleep at the wheel, which led him to swerve into the wrong lane,” Inspector Kumar said. “This caused a major collision involving two more vehicles.”

A third vehicle, a white Hyundai Venue, traveling from Dehradun to Vikasnagar, lost control and was also involved in the accident.

Among the injured is Jasvinder Singh, who suffered a leg fracture. Two other individuals sustained minor injuries, and one of them has been issued a fine for a traffic violation.

After receiving information, police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police have informed the families of the deceased and the injured. Initial investigations suggest that the primary cause of the accident was reckless driving at high speed and driving on the wrong side of the road.