Towards a Yogic Life: Call for Inspiration & Renewal for the Veteran Community

By Brig Sarvesh Datt (Pahadi) Dangwal

As the world celebrates the 11th International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2025, this occasion brings with it a moment of serious introspection and inspiration, especially for the veterans of the armed forces and paramilitary community of Uttarakhand. This is not just a

symbolic event but a revival of the cultural heritage that many of us have lost in the hustle of life. Today, as we begin a new chapter post-retirement, yoga emerges not merely as a form of exercise but as a complete philosophy for living a meaningful life.

Yoga: More Than the Body, A Harmonious Life Philosophy

The veteran community has always stood for discipline, courage, selflessness, and patriotism. Yet, between the rigours of service life and the sudden stillness of retirement, the body grows weary, the mind battles depression, and the soul drifts aimlessly. In such times, yoga becomes a new lens of life, helping restore our energy, purpose, and inner balance.

The word “Yoga” means union — the union of body and mind, mind and soul, and ultimately the soul with the supreme consciousness. Through the practice of yoga, a fourfold balance is established within us: Physical health;

Mental stability; Intellectual clarity; Spiritual peace.

These four pillars form the foundation of a fulfilling post-retirement life.

Health: The Bridge from Service to Renunciation

During service, our daily routine is disciplined and active. But after retirement, that structure often crumbles, and the body starts to weaken. Immunity declines, and ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, joint pain, insomnia, and anxiety begin to surface — the unwanted companions of post-service life.

Yoga and pranayama are the simplest, safest, and most effective answers to these problems. The saying, “Health is the first wealth”, is not just a proverb — it is a life mantra. A healthy body empowers the mind and soul, and when the body is energised, we become beacons of positivity for our family, society, and ourselves.

The Battle of the Mind: Fighting Loneliness, Stress, and Depression

In military and paramilitary service, the mind is trained to be resilient and controlled. But once that structured environment is gone, mental restlessness, insecurity, and depression begin to surface. Feelings of isolation, irrelevance, and purposelessness often suppress the rich experiences of our glorious service.

Meditation and self-awareness help us navigate this internal storm. Just as every battle in the military requires a strategy, so too does the second innings of life. And yoga is our most dependable weapon in this new personal battle.

Intellectual Energy: From Experience to Nation Building

We veterans carry a vast reservoir of experience — in war, leadership, discipline, organisation, sacrifice, and teamwork. Have we ever reflected on how this wealth can contribute to social upliftment?

A healthy and aware mind, when exposed to societal challenges, naturally gives rise to constructive solutions. Through yoga, we can channel our intellectual energy into creative, compassionate, and nation-building efforts.

Spiritual Awakening: The Second Stage of Service

Many veterans believe that their duty ended with retirement. But such a belief is incomplete. Retirement is only from uniform, not from duty. We now have time, the most valuable asset — the beginning of the second stage of service. This is the realm of spiritual consciousness — where we reconnect with our innate desire to serve and take responsibility for our society.

This service can take many forms: living a healthy life, inspiring the younger generation, raising awareness, promoting indigenous values, and contributing to cultural

preservation.

Role of Veterans: A United and Aware Force

In a state like Uttarakhand, where thousands serve in the armed and paramilitary forces, the veteran community can emerge as a thoughtful and decisive force. Imagine if each village and town had a veteran-led yoga group, health awareness forum, and service brigade — it could transform the direction of the state.

Let us revive collective consciousness through yoga — rising together, thinking together, and serving together. This is the ideal leadership model for the veteran community, where personal progress is rooted in the welfare of all.

Yoga as the Path to a Meaningful Life

This Yoga Day of 2025 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. It reminds us that the greatest battles we fight are within ourselves, against

imbalance — and yoga is the armour that protects us.

Let us now embrace this mindset:

Staying healthy is a duty.

Yoga is a tool for personal revival.

Living for others is the true definition of service.

And only through collective consciousness can we build a nation.

Through this message, I appeal to all my fellow veterans of the armed and paramilitary forces: do not limit yoga to the body — make it a part of your life philosophy. Every sunrise offers a new opportunity — to live better and to give back to society.

Let us resolve together to make each day of our life infused with yoga — not only for ourselves but as an exemplary path for generations to come.

“Many are skilled in preaching to others,

But few are those who truly practice what they preach.”