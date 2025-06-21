Uniting the World through Yoga 

By Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

When the mind is in control, the senses are calm, and the soul turns inward to experience the divine — that is the true state of Yoga.

In the unbroken tradition of Indian philosophy, yoga has always been more than a spiritual practice aimed at liberation of the soul. It is also a living, breathing way of life that promotes peace, health, and harmony across the world. Just as the holy Ganga flows from the Himalayas and nourishes all of India, yoga too flows from India’s Rishi tradition and is now nurturing the entire world with its timeless wisdom.

A few years ago, while celebrating International Yoga Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, alongside Ambassador Manoj Bharti, I publicly stated, “Today, yoga is a celebration. Tomorrow, it will be a people’s movement across the globe.”

Standing in that open field in Kyiv, as hundreds of Ukrainian citizens joined in yoga practice with devotion and joy, it was clear to me that yoga would soon transcend borders, religions, and politics to become a universal expression of human unity.

That moment of intuition has now become a global reality. As we celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga in 2025, yoga is practiced in nearly 200 countries, including 44 Islamic nations. This is not merely the spread of a physical discipline — it is the rise of India’s spiritual heritage as a gift to the world.

At the heart of this extraordinary transformation is India’s visionary leader — Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His unwavering commitment, global foresight, and deep cultural pride elevated yoga from an ancient tradition to a modern global consciousness movement.

When Prime Minister Modi proposed International Yoga Day on 27 September 2014, at the United Nations General Assembly, it was more than a diplomatic gesture — it was the soul of India speaking to the world. The proposal received a record-breaking support of 177 countries, not merely as a political endorsement but as a deep reverence for India’s spiritual heritage.

Prime Minister Modi firmly believes: “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action.”

Under his leadership, yoga has become not just India’s cultural treasure but a human necessity. Across every continent, from sunrise to sunset, millions practice yoga as a way to connect with themselves and the universe. This is a revolution without weapons, a transformation without bloodshed — a silent yet profound shift in global consciousness.

Inspired by this global yoga movement, we launched the initiative “Vedas and World Peace”, which now conducts Vedic activities in over 100 countries. These include yagyas (Vedic fire rituals), group meditations, chanting of Vedic mantras, and teachings of Vedic wisdom as a path to inner peace and global harmony. The goal is not just spiritual practice but the revival of collective human consciousness — where the individual aligns with nature and the universe. This movement carries forward the same flame that yoga has lit across the world.

Yoga, after all, is not limited to the individual. Its effects ripple through families, communities, nations — and ultimately the entire planet. It teaches compassion over conflict, self-restraint over-indulgence, service over selfishness. That is why yoga today is not merely a form of exercise — it is a pillar of global consciousness.

When we reflect on this year’s Yoga Day theme — “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” — we are reminded that yoga is the bridge between inner purity and outer sustainability. A healthy earth and a healthy human being are deeply connected. Yoga is the link that harmonises this relationship, offering a balanced, compassionate, and sustainable approach to life.

From the ancient Himalayan caves where sages meditated, to the global stage of the United Nations, yoga’s journey is the story of India’s soft power — quiet, deep, and transformative.

Today, through yoga and the Vedas, India is once again emerging as a Vishwaguru — a global teacher. This is not just a moment of pride, but also a call to responsibility. Let us not merely celebrate yoga — let us live it. Let us embody it. For yoga is not a series of postures, it is a silent journey from the self to the Supreme. The Vedas are not merely texts but living vibrations of peace and universal intelligence.

Thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, India today is not just a technological and economic power, but a spiritual and cultural light for the world. A light that guides not by force, but by awakening — that inspires not through conquest, but through connection.

This is India’s message — eternal, selfless, and universal.

Let the world rise, breathe, and unite through yoga.

(The author is former Education Minister of India and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.)