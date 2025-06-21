Visits NIEPVD, exhorts people to be ‘Compassionate & Loving

President Murmu opens ‘Rashtrapati Tapovan & Niketan’ to the public in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Jun: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, graced the opening of Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan, here, today. She also inaugurated public amenities, including the Visitor Facilitation Centre, the Cafeteria, and the Souvenir Shop, and laid the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan at Rashtrapati Niketan. She also inaugurated an amphitheatre at Rashtrapati Niketan yesterday.

Also present on the occasion were Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with senior officials of the state.

Rashtrapati Tapovan, situated on Rajpur Road, is a 19-acre Presidential Estate nestled in the Himalayan foothills, emphasising spiritual retreat and ecological preservation. A dense forest patch rich in native vegetation, Tapovan hosts 117 plant species, 52 butterflies, 41 bird species, and 7 wild mammals, including some protected species. The area features natural bamboo groves and undisturbed woodland ecosystems.

Established in 1976 as a Presidential Retreat, Rashtrapati Niketan has a rich heritage tracing back to 1838 when the estate served as a summer camp for the Governor General’s Bodyguard. It spans 21 acres and includes Lily ponds, featuring historic buildings, orchards, and stables.

Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre public park, will be a model of accessibility and ecological responsibility — a Net-Zero public park, fully accessible to Divyangjan. It aims to become a community engagement hub to promote wellness, culture, and civic pride among citizens.

A book on the biodiversity of Rashtrapati Niketan, Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Udyan was also released on the occasion. This book catalogues over 300 species of flora and 170 species of fauna, including butterflies, birds, and mammals of Rashtrapati Niketan, Tapovan and Udyan.

The Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan will be open for public viewing from 24 June and 1 July, respectively.

The President also visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities and interacted with the students. She also visited the Model School Science Lab and Computer Lab as well as an exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the President asserted that the progress of a country or society can be judged by the way the people treat persons with disabilities in that society. India’s history is full of inspiring incidents of sensitivity and inclusiveness. Elements of human compassion and love have always been present in our culture and civilisation. She stated that through the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, which emphasises developing an accessible physical environment, transport, information, and communication ecosystem, the government is striving for empowerment and equal participation of the divyangjan.

The President said that today’s era is the era of science and technology. With the help of advanced technology, even people with disabilities can be able to contribute to the mainstream. She was happy to note that the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities is giving special emphasis on the all-around development of students through an inclusive education system and latest technological resources. She said that efforts must be made by society to encourage disabled people in every sphere of life.