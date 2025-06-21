Confused Leader

The optimists were hoping that US President Donald Trump’s ‘disruptive’ approach would shake up global economy and politics. This was despite his lacklustre first term in office. He has certainly shaken up international relations, but it cannot be said that this has benefited either the US or other democratically run nations. The truth is that, as in the past when the US tried to impose its will on many parts of the world through military power and failed, the trade tariff route does not seem to be proving very effective either. Rival economies need only to sit out the bluster till he changes his mind, again and again.

As they say, “a man is known by the company he keeps”. Trump only recently preferred to walk out on the leaders of the G7 to have lunch with the Chief of the Pakistan military in the White House, instead of that nation’s Prime Minister. He has warmly praised every present-day dictator at one time or another. Unfortunately, while they have been happy to receive his admiration, they have not conceded to any of his demands, be it Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, or even North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Sadly, the truth is that Trump has been elected by the American people. His MAGA politics has led to adoption of policies that have not only turned against the basic principles of the constitution but also targeted entire sections of the US population without adherence to the law. The world is shocked by the turn of events. As representative of the people’s will, these actions expose widespread ignorance, lack of culture and absence of civilisational values in the country. This is even though it still is the most powerful economic and military force in the world. Even more, its soft power and cutting-edge technology continues to exert enormous influence.

Quite obviously, and this has been noted by many experts, the US has progressed in a manner that has divided the people between the ‘enlightened’ and the ‘regressive’, with a clear line drawn between them – politically, economically and geographically. While the conservative sections seek to uphold traditional values, they are blinkered by their inherent prejudices, which never died out no matter how much ‘reform’ had been introduced in society. On the other hand, the liberals took their concern for diversity, equity and inclusion (DIE) to ridiculous limits, provoking the ongoing backlash. And straddling this dichotomy is a confused president who can’t understand why things are not going his way. Other democracies must learn the necessary lessons from this tragicomedy.