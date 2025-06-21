DLSA to undertake Statewide ‘Cleanliness & Shramdaan Campaign’s

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Under the guidance of the Executive Chairman of the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority, Nainital, Justice Manoj Tiwari, a state-wide cleanliness drive will be conducted on 22 June from 7 a.m. for three hours. The campaign will take place across all public locations in the state including district headquarters, tehsils, gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, village councils, municipal councils, and municipal corporations.

In Dehradun district, this large-scale drive will be undertaken collectively by all government and non-government departments, various NGOs, Bar Associations, trade organisations, and the general public. The campaign will begin with the ‘Swachhta Pledge’.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun, Seema Dungarakoṭi, stated that judicial officers, administrative officials, officers and staff from various departments, schools, colleges, NGOs, Bar Associations, trade bodies, municipal corporations, and local citizens will participate actively in the initiative.

The general public of Dehradun district has also been requested to participate in large numbers on 22 June at 7 a.m. to contribute to this collective effort. Their participation will help realise the vision of “Clean Doon, Beautiful Doon”.