Megha Pant awarded PhD in Biotechnology by Kumaun Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Megha Pant, a resident of Dehradun, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biotechnology by Kumaun University, Nainital. In her PhD programme, her research was centred on the topic “Bacteria-derived approach to synthesise Carbon Quantum dots for Biological applications”.

She shared that she had conducted her doctoral research under the supervision of Dr Anirban Dandapat at the JC Bose Department of Biotechnology, Bhimtal campus. Prior to this, Pant had done her Master’s degree (MSc) in Biotechnology from Banasthali University (Banasthali Vidyapeeth) in Rajasthan.

Expressing gratitude for her academic achievement, Pant credited her success to the unwavering support and encouragement of her parents.