Doctor cheated of Rs 81 lakh, accused arrested from Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Jun: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man named Sushil Kumar for duping people through fake online share market investment schemes. He allegedly cheated a doctor from Udham Singh Nagar, convincing him to invest Rs 81 lakh by showing false profits on a mobile app. According to the STF, there are 30 cyber fraud complaints against the accused across 13 states in the country.

According to police, Sushil Kumar used social media platforms like WhatsApp to contact people. He added them to different WhatsApp groups and gave them fake online trading training. He asked them to download a fake app named “Canyon Assets” from the Google Play Store.

Through this app, people were shown false profits, and they were told they would earn big money in a short time. After gaining trust, the victims were asked to invest large amounts of money. But the money was sent to different bank accounts and never returned.

Police said that in just 4 to 5 months, the accused moved crores of rupees through several bank accounts. So far, there are 30 cyber fraud complaints registered against him in 13 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and more.

The cyber police team used technical tools to find Sushil Kumar. He was arrested with 1 mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN card, 9 debit cards, 6 SIM cards, and 1 cheque.

The STF officials have requested people not to trust unknown people online. They warned people not to invest in schemes that promise fast profits, or to download apps from unknown sources.