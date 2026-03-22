One dies, two survive as Thar SUV falls into gorge near Shikhar Fall in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Mar: A tragic accident occurred late Friday night in the Rajpur police station area when a Thar vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Shikhar Fall . On receiving information, teams from Rajpur police station and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot. The rescue team managed to pull out a young man and a young woman safely from the vehicle, both of whom sustained minor injuries. However, another youth remained trapped beneath the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. To retrieve the body, a crane was requisitioned from Dehradun, and after considerable effort the team succeeded in recovering the remains, which were then sent for post-mortem examination. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to details, the SDRF control room received a message late last night that a Thar had fallen into a gorge near Shikhar Fall . Acting swiftly, the SDRF team reached the site and launched a rescue operation despite difficult conditions. The team managed to rescue a young man and a young woman, who were given first aid at a nearby hospital. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Bhargav Sharma of Panditwari, Dehradun, and 24-year-old Disha Rawal of Prem Nagar, Dehradun. During the operation it was discovered that another youth was also travelling in the vehicle. On searching, the team found him trapped between the vehicle and a rock, with the Thar hanging precariously in the gorge . Considering the gravity of the situation, the district administration arranged for a crane to assist in the rescue. The SDRF team remained at the site until the body was recovered. The deceased has been identified as Mohit, a resident of Pithoragarh, who died after being crushed beneath the vehicle.

Rajpur police station in-charge Pradeep Rawat confirmed that while two persons were rescued safely, Mohit lost his life at the scene. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Police are continuing further proceedings in connection with the accident.