Proud of Agniveers’ zeal to serve nation: Rajnath Singh

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

HALDWANI, 21 Mar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival in Haldwani was accorded a spirited welcome by more than 112 selected Agniveer recruits from across the State of Uttarakhand. The Agniveer recruits greeted the Minister with slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, creating a moment of pride and enthusiasm. Addressing the young recruits present on the occasion, the Defence Minister said that all those stepping forward to serve Mother India are warmly welcomed into the Indian Army. Singh very strongly lauded their commitment towards safeguarding the nation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who accompanied the Defence Minister, symbolically applied tilak to the selected Agniveers and conveyed his best wishes and encouraged them as they prepare to embark on their journey of serving the nation.

The selected Agniveers have undergone training at the Youth Foundation before their recruitment into the Armed forces. On the occasion, Youth Foundation president and senior BJP leader Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal stated that out of 752 candidates trained by the organisation this year, as many as 710 have been selected in the Agniveer recruitment process. He further said that inspired by the motivation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Youth Foundation has been providing free training to the youth of Uttarakhand for recruitment into the armed forces, including preparation for written and physical examinations, and has so far facilitated the entry of over 15,000 youth into the Army, aramilitary forces and police services for national service.

Singh on this occasion also appreciated the contribution of Colonel Ajay Kothiyal towards nation-building and also posed for a group photograph with the selected Agniveers. It is noteworthy that Ajay Kothiyal is an Everest summiteer and a decorated former Army officer, whose services during the reconstruction of Kedarnath following the disaster have been widely acknowledged and acclaimed.