Subharti Varsity VC appointed as Member of Dental Rating Board

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Mar: Dr Himanshu Aeran, currently Vice Chancellor of Subharti University and originally a resident of Haldour town in Bijnor district, has been appointed by the Government of India as a full-time member of the Dental Assessment and Rating Board under the National Dental Commission (NDC).

His appointment has been warmly welcomed by his family, friends, and well-wishers, who see it as a reflection of his personal excellence and long-standing contributions.

Notably, this appointment comes at a time when the Government of India is taking decisive steps to make Dental education and healthcare services more transparent, quality-driven, and aligned with global standards. Experts believe that experienced and visionary leaders like Dr Aeran will play a crucial role in driving this transformation.

Speaking to the press about this significant responsibility, Dr Aeran said, “This is not just a position, but a major responsibility towards the nation. My priority will be to ensure that dental healthcare services and quality education reach the last person in the country. We will develop a system where every citizen has access to affordable, accessible, and high-quality dental care.”

He also expressed confidence that the new system will help India establish a strong global identity in dental education and healthcare.

Dr Aeran’s achievement is the result of more than three decades of experience, administrative expertise, and dedication to education and research. He has previously received several national and international honors, including: Prosthodontist of the Year (2013, 2015), Outstanding Academician Award (2014), ICD Awards (2014, 2015),Himratna Award by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Recognition by the Vice President of India for Project Aarogya, Appreciation from former president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for his contributions to research.

Dr Aeran stated that with the establishment of the National Dental Commission, a new, transparent, and accountable system is being implemented in the country. Its goal is to elevate Dental education, institutional evaluation, and healthcare services to the highest standards. His appointment is being seen as a strong step toward accelerating these reforms.

Journalist and close associate Narendra Kumar Marwari also expressed happiness over the appointment, stating that under Dr Aeran’s leadership, significant progress is expected in expanding dental education and services to even the remotest parts of the country.