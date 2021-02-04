ONGC CMD pitches for deeper collaboration to achieve sustainable growth

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 4 Feb: Addressing the 15th National Convention of Global Compact Network India (GCNI), ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker – who is also the President of GCNI – called for deeper collaborative tie-ups of all stakeholders as the country navigates through the unprecedented and changing times. As the President of the Indian arm of the United Nations body, Shanker exhorted the participants of the national convention to leverage the two-day convention into a fruitful platform to “engage and contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for people, planet, progress and peace.”

Being held for the first time through virtual medium, the two-day National Convention of GCNI is on the theme– “Raising the SDG Ambition – Pathways for Sustainable Recovery and Growth”. The inaugural session was participated in by global leaders like CEO & Executive Director of UNGC, New York, Sanda Ojiambo; Chair & Convener of GCNI 15th NC and Director (HR), IOCL, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra; Managing Director, Growth & Strategy – Sustainability, Accenture, Vishvesh Prabhakar; Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sudhanshu Pandey; CMD, Nestle India Limited, Suresh Narayanan; Senior Advisor of UNGC Dr Uddesh Kohli; and Officiating Executive Director, GCNI, Shabnam Siddiqui.

Emphasizsing the role of GCNI, since its foundation in 2003, Shanker noted that the organisation has spread the message of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to Corporate India and has created a platform that offers a bouquet of services to its members to facilitate better understanding and imbibing the Ten Principles of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their work culture and corporate governance structures. “GCNI is the only agency in India driving all 17 SDGs chartered by the United Nations. In the past few months, GCNI has taken to the online platform and worked tirelessly towards achieving the SDGs as we inch closer to the set target of 2030,” he added.

Shanker cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas”, resonating with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind. Showcasing India’s progress in the sustainable development front, Shanker referred to the nation’s narrative “Satat Bharat – Sanatan Bharat” to highlight the nation’s commitment to a sustainable future. He noted that economic growth of any nation requires various forms of energy, which should be accessible, affordable and clean.

“The country’s climate action strategies emphasise clean and efficient energy systems, a resilient urban infrastructure and a planned eco-restoration among others. Today, India occupies fifth position in overall installed renewable energy capacity,” said Shanker.

On ONGC’s efforts towards sustainable growth, Shanker said that over the last five years, the Energy Maharatna has reduced its carbon emission intensity (that is, tonnes of Carbon Di-oxide emitted per barrel of oil produced) by more than 12%.