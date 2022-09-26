ONGC partners REDFM on ‘Go Green Expo’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Sep: ONGC has partnered the ‘Go Green Expo’ with REDFM, Dehradun, for spreading awareness on E-mobility. The two day event is being organised at Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, ONGC, Kaulagarh Road.

Director-Offshore, ONGC, Pankaj Kumar welcomed the Chief Guest, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), to the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Kumar reiterated the commitment of ONGC to securing the nation’s Energy Security. He said that the future belongs to renewable energy. Kumar emphasised the need for Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation as two major levers for the country to achieve Energy Security. He also highlighted various steps being taken by ONGC in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to build a significant Renewable Portfolio and achieve Carbon Neutrality. He urged people to encourage E-Mobility in all possible spheres of life as increased usage/demand will bring better infrastructure as a part of the whole ecosystem development.

Pankaj Kumar acknowledged and thanked Red FM for this noble initiative of spreading awareness on the Green and Clean Environment.