Tourism Officers must ensure safety of women: Satpal Maharaj 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Sept: Expressing deep condolences on the heinous murder of Ankita Bhandari, resident of Pauri Garhwal village Srikot, Patti Nandalsun, who worked as a receptionist in Vanantara Resort Ganga Bhogpur (Yamkeshwar), the State Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj assured that the harshest punishment would be meted out to the culprits. The case would be decided by the fast track court at the earliest so that people become aware of the consequences of such heinous crimes.

He warned officials of the Tourism Department that such incidents should not be repeated in any homestay or resort anywhere in the state. He directed Tourism Officers to prepare a strict instruction manual regarding all female workers working in homestays and resorts so that such crimes can be curbed.