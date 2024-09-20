Padma Bhushan awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt enlightens SRHU students on environmental issues

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, organised a guest lecture for students to foster awareness about environmental issues and promote active participation in addressing ecological challenges.

SRHU Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (HSPS), Rural Development Institute jointly hosted a significant interactive session for its students. The distinguished guest speaker, Padma Bhushan awardee Chandi Prasad Bhatt, one of India’s foremost environmentalists, was welcomed by Dr Ganesh Kumar, Principal, HSPS, with a memento before the commencement of the event.

While addressing the gathering, Bhatt focused on increasing the students’ understanding of the urgent environmental challenges currently facing the world, particularly in the fragile ecosystems of the Himalayas. He explained how the Himalayan region, home to vital ecosystems and diverse communities, is experiencing profound environmental degradation due to factors such as deforestation, climate change, overexploitation of resources, and pollution.

Bhatt shared insights from his own work in environmental conservation, shedding light on the ongoing projects aimed at preserving the Himalayan ecosystem. He highlighted the importance of sustainable development practices, reforestation efforts, and the promotion of community-led initiatives that engage local populations in protecting their environment.

He also addressed the critical need for collaboration between policymakers, scientists, and local communities to devise practical solutions for environmental protection.

Drawing from his experiences in grassroots activism, Bhatt emphasised the role of education and awareness in fostering a sense of responsibility amongst young people. He encouraged students to become active participants in environmental conservation, not only through advocacy but also by adopting sustainable habits in their daily lives.

The convenors of the event were Dr Ganesh Kumar and B Maithili.