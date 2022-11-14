Perinatology Workshop held at SGRRIM&HS by IAP, FOGSI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Nov: A day long workshop was organised at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, here, today. It was organised jointly by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Dehradun Branch and Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), Dehradun Branch. More than 70 renowned Pediatricians and Gynaecologists from all over India participated in this Perinatology Workshop. Specialists raised extreme concern over infant mortality rates during child birth and suggested solutions for prevention and safety.

The workshop, which was organised on the subject, ‘Perinatology – Caring for both ends of the Cord’, was initiated by IAP India’s Uttarakhand’s Executive Board Member Dr Utkarsh Sharma. Specialists expressed ideas and shared knowledge on the medical and scientific aspects of both ends of the infant’s placenta.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, National Convener of the Workshop, Dr Vishnu Mohan, said that in India, it’s unfortunate that as many as 8 lakh deaths of newborn babies take place within the first month of their birth, every year.

He said that the prime reason for the deaths of these newborns is the carelessness related to medical guidelines. During child birth, proper coordination and dialogue between pediatricians and gynaecologists can minimise the infant mortality rates.

National Convener of the workshop, Pediatrician Dr SS Bisht from New Delhi explained the various precautions to be observed from the time of getting pregnant till the time of the baby’s birth. He explained the methods to be used by doctors to keep the mother as well as the unborn baby healthy.

President, FOGSI, Dehradun, Dr Arti Luthra explained that understanding between pediatricians and gynaecologists remains insufficient. Better coordination and dialogue between the pediatricians and gynaecologists would ensure the health of, both, the mother and the baby.

HOD, Pediatrics, Dr Utkarsh Sharma explained the various medical complications and how to handle them during premature deliveries. He stated that premature deliveries are among the major causes of deaths of newborns. He also shed light on infection in new born babies (neonatal sepsis) from the mother or any contaminated surroundings.

Another objective of the workshop was to spread awareness in society that childbirth should take place only in hospitals or healthcare centres under the supervision of doctors.

