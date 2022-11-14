SSP awards Rs 10,000 to Nehru Colony Thana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Nehru Colony Police Station has been given a cash reward of Rs 10,000 by SSP, Dehradun, Daleep Singh Kunwar for solving three cases of crime in their area.

In the first case, the police have caught 3 accused responsible for a theft of Rs 12,000 from a shopkeeper in the month of April this year. The police have recovered the amount, ATM card and driving licence from the accused.

In another incident, the accused in a case of theft of jewellery and Rs 50,000 from a house in Defence Colony has been caught. According to the police the accused is a minor and all the stolen items have been recovered from the accused.

In the third incident, a person who stole a pistol from the glove compartment of a car near the Haridwar bypass was caught. The victim’s car had broken down and the accused approached him with the offer of help. During this process, he stole the licensed pistol.

According to SSP Dehradun, all the accused are drug addicts. He added that there has been an increase in the incidents of small thefts by drug addicts. The police have prepared a list of these addicts and keeping an eye on these people which will help in reduction of these kinds of cases in future.