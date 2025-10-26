Poetry Café: Voices of the Valley at Valley of Words 

By Nikita Aggarwal

DEHRADUN, 25 Oct: The Poetry Café at the 9th edition of the Valley of Words Literature and Arts Festival was a heartfelt celebration of poetry and the spoken word. Curated with warmth and intellect, the session brought together some of Dehradun’s most expressive poets, Harjit Lally, Ajay Jugran, Deepanjali Singh, Shubhra Pandey, and Nikita Aggarwal, in an intimate setting that resonated with rhythm and reflection. The conversation was skillfully moderated by Aditi Bisht, who seamlessly wove together the poets’ distinct styles and generational perspectives into a symphony of thought and emotion.

Each poet brought a unique rhythm to the stage: from Harjit Lally’s evocative reflections on the human spirit, to Ajay Jugran’s lyrical meditations on everyday life; from Deepanjali Singh’s imagery-rich verses to Shubhra Pandey’s tender explorations of selfhood and resilience. Nikita Aggarwal’s poems added a contemporary spark, fusing storytelling with introspection. Together, they transformed the space into a living dialogue between thought and feeling.

Supported by Doon University and Him Jyoti School, the session celebrated Dehradun’s intergenerational literary culture. The Poetry Café stood as a reminder that poetry is not confined to pages; it breathes in voices, connects generations, and keeps alive the valley’s timeless spirit of creativity and reflection.