STF nails down drug smuggler, seizes Rs 12 lakh worth Charas

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 25 Oct: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand has arrested a drug smuggler with 2.20 kg of illegal Charas worth around Rs 12 lakh during a joint operation with Haldwani police.

According to STF officials, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Kumaon unit carried out the operation near Degree College, Haldwani. The accused was identified as Narayan Singh Pargai (58), a resident of Kukna village in Nainital district, currently living in Jai Durga Colony, Haldwani.

During questioning, Narayan Singh revealed that he had bought the Charas from Nauliya village in Champawat district and brought it to the plains to sell at higher prices. He also admitted that he had been jailed earlier for drug trafficking and started this illegal trade again after being released on bail to earn quick money.

The STF team has also found clues about several other drug smugglers, and further investigation is underway. The accused’s criminal record is being checked.

Senior Superintendent of Police, STF Navneet Bhullar urged people to stay away from drugs and not to get involved in drug trafficking. He said strict action will continue against drug dealers to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state.