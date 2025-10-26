Religious conversion: 4 accused nabbed, remanded to judicial custody

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Police have sent four accused to judicial custody in a case of illegal religious conversion. The case was registered at Rani Pokhri police station under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Rahman alias Mahendra Pal Singh from Delhi, SV Krishna alias Ayesha Mahnoor from Goa, Abdul Rahman alias Rupendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and Abu Talib from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a young woman from Rani Pokhri was allegedly lured and persuaded to change her religion by Abdul Rahman and his associates. The woman’s family filed a complaint, leading to the registration of FIR No. 58/2025 under Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act.

During the investigation, the names of four accused came to light. The accused were earlier arrested by Agra police in a similar case there.

Based on the evidence collected, the police summoned the accused from Agra under a court warrant. On Saturday, the four accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody at district jail, Sudhowala.