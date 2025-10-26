Police nab thief with illegal pistol, cash

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 25 Oct: Police have arrested a clever thief who was involved in two theft cases in the Doiwala area. The police caught the accused with an illegal country-made pistol, live cartridges, stolen cash , important documents, and a stolen scooter. The accused was using the stolen scooter with a fake number plate to carry out thefts and to avoid being caught.

According to the police, complainant Pawan Singh Saund, had filed a report on October 21 that thieves had broken into his shop Guru Nanak Auto Spares and stolen cash from the drawer.

During checking near the Song River Bridge on the Bhaniyawala–Doiwala road, police stopped a man riding a blue Activa scooter. The man tried to escape but was caught after a chase. He was first identified as Ashok Negi, but later revealed his real name as Pushkar Singh, a resident of Chamoli district, currently living in Doiwala.

Police recovered from him one illegal pistol, two live cartridges, Rs 11,000 in cash , Aadhaar card, and other documents belonging to the complainant. The accused confessed that he had stolen Rs 70,000 from the auto spare parts shop on the night of October 12–13.

He admitted that he spent most of the money on food and travel. He also told police that he had stolen the scooter from Haridwar a year ago and used a fake number plate to avoid being caught.

During interrogation, Pushkar Singh also confessed to breaking into a medical shop in Bhaniyawala in November 2024 and stealing about Rs 5.5 lakh. He said he had spent most of the money on traveling and entertainment. He was earlier arrested in 2018 for stealing a Bullet motorcycle from Laxman Jhula and had also gone to jail in Meerut in 2016 in a fraud case. To escape the police, he had made several fake Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, and PAN cards using different names.

Police recovered the stolen scooter, Rs 11,000 cash , tools used in the theft, an oxygen cylinder, and a pressure cutter from him. The accused has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The arrest was made by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Vinod Singh Rana and included SI Sunil Negi, Head Constable Devendra Singh Negi, Constables Ravindra Tamta, Sachin Saini, Kuldeep Kumar, and Ashish Sharma from SOG Dehradun.