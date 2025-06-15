Police perplexed at rise in woman drug peddlers

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Jun: Tracking women involved in drug trafficking is becoming a new challenge for the Doon police . While most drug cases have traditionally involved men, recent incidents show that more women are now getting involved in the illegal drug trade. Police say women are often harder to track, and they sometimes operate under the radar by using less suspicious methods.

In a recent case, a woman was arrested in Dehradun with 48 grams of illegal smack, estimated to be worth Rs 14 lakh in the black market. Officials said the woman was working alone but is suspected to be part of a larger network.

According to the police data, the number of women arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has slightly decreased this year compared to last year. In 2024, 26 women were arrested in NDPS-related cases, while in 2025, the number is 20 so far. However, the nature of their involvement and the quantity of drugs found in recent arrests is more serious than before.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh told that the police are taking this trend seriously. “We will soon open history sheets of women who have been repeatedly involved in drug peddling. It’s not easy to catch them because they often work under cover or use family members to avoid suspicion,” he said.

He further added, “We usually act only after we get clear information. In some cases, we have found that women are forced into this illegal activity by their husbands or family members. Some are even used as a front while the actual dealers operate from behind the scenes. That is why we are now also investigating the family background and social conditions of the arrested women .”