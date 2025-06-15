Police crackdown on public drinking 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Jun: Police has taken strong action against people who were drinking alcohol in public places, carrying sticks and rods in vehicles, transporting liquor illegally, driving with black films on car windows, drunk driving, rash and stunt driving, and those using modified silencers, sirens, and nameplates on their vehicles without permission.

In the last one week, police issued challans to 1,753 people who were drinking alcohol in public places. A total fine of Rs 5,50,510 was collected. Out of these, 368 people were sent to court for their violations. Police also arrested 126 people in under the Police Act.