Harish Rawat flays Gairsain Yoga Fest as fake exercise

Garhwal Post Bureau

HALDWANI, 14 Jun: As preparations intensify for International Yoga Day celebrations in Gairsain, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has criticised the state government’s initiative, calling it a superficial exercise lacking any genuine intent with respect to Gairsain.

It may be recalled that Uttarakhand government is organising a grand Yoga Day programme on June 21 at the Bhararisain Assembly complex in Gairsain, the state’s summer capital. The AYUSH department has taken the lead in planning the event, which is expected to draw ambassadors from ten nations.

However, Rawat has questioned the purpose behind hosting the Yoga Festival in Gairsain, claiming that the government is merely going through the motions and he likening it to gifting Gairsain the Jageshwar cap, in reference to previous festivals held in Jageshwar.

The veteran Congress leader also reiterated his long-standing demand to declare Gairsain as Uttarakhand’s permanent capital, claiming that the BJP has failed to honour its own announcement of making Gairsain the summer capital. Rawat said that local residents continue to question Chief Minister Dhami’s presence and commitment to the region, highlighting what he described as a symbolic title devoid of meaningful development or administrative progress.