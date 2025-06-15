UPCL seniority list irks junior engineers 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Jun: The Uttarakhand Power Junior Engineer Association raised serious concerns about the seniority list of Assistant Engineers issued by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL).

The association held a press conference at the Press Club on Saturday. According to the association, Assistant Engineers who were directly recruited in 2010 have been wrongly included in the 2009 seniority list, going against the rules and court orders. The association said this decision is unfair to the engineers who were promoted in 2009.

GN Kothiyal, the founding President of the association, said that the High Court had clearly ordered that the seniority of engineers should be decided based on their date of appointment, not the date of advertisement. This is also written in the Seniority Rules of 1998. But UPCL ignored this and gave seniority to 2010 recruits over 2009 promotees.

Ravindra Saini, the central president of the association, said that UPCL did not follow the proper rules and court decisions. The promoted engineers were also not given a chance to present their side. He demanded that all engineers should be allowed to share their views before finalizing the seniority list.

Other members present at the press meet included Pawan Rawat, Sunil Uniyal, Rahul Agrawal, Amit Ranchela, Amit Barthwal, Rajeev Kharkwal, and Bhupendra Topwal.