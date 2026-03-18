Portals of Hemkunt Sahib to open on 23 May

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Mar: Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra, President of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, met Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, today, to discuss preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season. After detailed deliberations and assessment of the current weather conditions, both parties mutually agreed to open the gates of Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib on 23 May.

The Trust conducts the Yatra in coordination with the State Government and makes arrangements for free boarding and lodging at its Dharamshalas located in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Ratura, Joshimath, Govindghat, and Ghangaria. Langar is also served at Shri Hemkunt Sahib; however, due to the high altitude and limited facilities, pilgrims are not permitted to stay overnight at the shrine.

This decision has been made possible due to significantly less snowfall compared to previous years, making the climatic conditions favourable for an earlier start of the pilgrimage. Although less snow has fallen this year due to climate change, weather remains unpredictable. Keeping in view the trends of previous years, the Trust has decided to advance the Yatra slightly this year. The gates of the sacred Char Dham temples are scheduled to open in the month of April this year.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary assured full cooperation from the State Government and stated that it would make every possible effort to ensure a safe, smooth, and well-organised pilgrimage for all devotees visiting Char Dham and Shri Hemkunt Sahib.

Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib holds profound spiritual significance for devotees worldwide, especially in Sikhism, as it is the sacred site where the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, is said to have meditated in a previous birth. This is described by the Guru himself in the Bachitar Natak chapter of the Dasam Granth composed by him.

Situated at an altitude of over 15,000 feet amidst the picturesque Himalayan ranges, this Gurudwara provides a divine and peaceful environment to devotees seeking peace, contemplation, and divine experience. Every year, thousands of devotees from around the world eagerly undertake this journey, which has become a global symbol of faith, unity, and spiritual renewal.

The Trust requests all pilgrims to strictly follow safety guidelines, keeping in mind the high-altitude terrain, and to make complete preparations for the journey. Further information regarding travel arrangements, registration, road conditions, and other guidelines will be shared from time to time through official channels.