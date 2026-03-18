National Lok Adalat held in Almora

Garhwal Post Bureau

Almora, 16 Mar: A National Lok Adalat was organised in all the courts/external courts and tehsil courts of the district. Two benches were constituted for Almora district and one for the external courts to settle cases in the National Lok Adalat, thus constituting a total of three benches.

A total of 4 pending cases of matrimonial/family disputes related to the Family Court, Almora, were placed for disposal before Bench No. 1, constituted by the Family Judge, Almora. The 4 pending cases of matrimonial/family disputes were disposed of by the said constituted Bench on the basis of a Memorandum of Settlement, in which the total settlement amount was Rs 5,22,000.

Three cases from the District and Sessions Court, Almora; 21 cases from the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Almora; 11 cases from the Court of the Judicial Magistrate, Almora; two cases from the Court of the Civil Judge (CD), Almora; and two pending cases referred from the Court of the Civil Judge (Judicial), Almora, were placed before Bench No. 2 constituted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate. Additionally, 177 cases were placed for disposal in pre-litigation matters related to banks. The above-constituted Bench disposed of one case under the NI Act, one case under the MACP, and one case related to other civil matters—thus, a total of three cases from the Court of the District and Sessions Judge, Almora, with a settlement amount of Rs 13,70,000. As many as 21 cases of compoundable traffic challans pertaining to the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Almora, were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 79,400. One case of compoundable traffic challan and 1 case of land acquisition pertaining to the Court of Civil Judge (CD) were disposed of. One case of compoundable traffic challan, 1 case related to consumer dispute and a total of 2 cases pertaining to the Court of Civil Judge (Judicial) were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 70,450. Three cases of criminal compoundable, 3 cases under NI Act, 3 cases of compoundable traffic challan, 2 cases related to matrimonial dispute and a total of 11 pending cases pertaining to the Court of Judicial Magistrate were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 3,37,500.

Also, 177 cases related to Bank Pre-litigation were settled on the basis of agreement, and the settlement amount was Rs 95,64,843, in which total settlement amount in pending court related cases was Rs 18,57,850 and total settlement amount in Bank Pre-litigation cases was Rs 95,64,843.

Fourteen pending cases related to the NI Act and bank pre-litigation, falling within the jurisdiction mentioned above, were placed for settlement before Bench No. 3 constituted by the Civil Judge (Judicial), Ranikhet. These cases pertained to the courts of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ranikhet, Civil Judge (Judicial), Ranikhet, Civil Judge (Judicial), Dwarahat, and Civil Judge (Judicial), Bhikiyasain. Thirteen cases related to the NI Act were settled, with a settlement amount of Rs 93,39,820; and one case related to the NI Act, which was pending before the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ranikhet, was also settled, with a settlement amount of Rs 4,30,000. Thus, a total of 14 cases were settled by compromise by Bench No. 3 constituted by the Civil Judge (Judicial), Ranikhet, with a total settlement amount of Rs 97,69,820.

A total of 57 cases pending in Almora district/external courts and 177 pre-litigation cases related to the bank were settled, the total settlement amount in pending cases was Rs. 1,21,49,670 and the total settlement amount in pre-litigation cases was Rs 95,64,843.