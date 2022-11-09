Portals of Tungnath shrine close for winter

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Nov: The portals of Tungnath Temple, famous as the third of the five Panchkedars, were closed at 11:30 a.m. today for the winter season. The portals were shut after due rituals and prayers in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

On 9 November, the Doli of Baba Tungnath will be seated at the Markteshwar temple for winter worship.

On the occasion of closure of portals, Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust Joint Secretary and Temple Committee Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh, Executive Officer RC Tiwari, Chief Administrative Officer Rajkumar Nautiyal, Temple Manager Balbir Negi, Mathapati Ram Prasad Maithani, Chandramohan Bajwal, Priest Atul Maithani, Rabindra Maithani, Ajay Maithani Doli, etc., were present.

This year, the number of visitors reached 27,000 at Tungnath, which is a new record. Earlier, in 2017, more than 24 thousand devotees had visited this shrine.