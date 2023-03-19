“Preparation of 6G network is now a necessity”

International Conference held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Professor at America’s prestigious John Hopkins University and an expert in 5G networks, Prof Ashutosh Dutt said that today 5G technology and its services are rapidly expanding worldwide. To accomplish this the infrastructure of the old 4G network should be put to use and the technology for the new network should also change. He further stated that in future we have to prepare ourselves for new 6G network after 5G. Professor Ashutosh Datta was the keynote speaker on the second day of the conference on ‘Device Intelligence Computing and Communication Technology’ organized at Graphic Era Deemed University, today. This address was given during his presentation on 5G technology.

Former Director of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Professor Rajeev Tripathi shed light on the working and principles of Wireless Mobile Communication (WMC).

Professor Sudesh Gupta, IIT Roorkee gave his presentation on FinFET, Nanosheet, Transistor and Moore’s Application Law.

In the valedictory session of the conference, the university’s Professor (Dr) Mohd Irfanul Hasan, HOD, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, expressed the hope that such conferences will mark a new beginning and intiatives will be taken to manufacture devices in the country from an indigenous model to ensure artificial intelligence, communication and sustainable development. He further said that such conferences are very important for experts and researchers to exchange technology and technical knowledge.