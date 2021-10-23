Producer Rashmi Sharma awestruck by Doon

By Anjali Nauriyal

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Famous television and film producer Rashmi Sharma is in Doon shooting for her new upcoming TV series, titled ‘Sirf Tum’.

Rashmi has been a producer of famous shows such as ’Sasural Simar Ka’, ’Santoshi Maa’, ‘Shakti’, the acclaimed film, ‘Pink’, and many more. Her crew has recently been shooting at Graphic Era Hill University, a hotspot in the city gaining a reputation as a location for upcoming films, TV shows and videos.

The show, starring actor Vivian D’Sena and Eisha Singh, is set to broadcast on the channel, ‘Colors TV’, in November. Vivian is a much loved actor, especially for his shows ‘Madhubala’ and ‘Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani’. Eisha, the young actress, has made a name for herself through her roles in TV soaps such as ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ and ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’.

We decided to talk to Rashmi about her experience in Dehradun, even though short, so far, in relation to the shooting. She started by saying that, although this was her first visit to Dehradun, she always had the city on her wish list for a vacation, but never knew she would have to come here for work-related projects. Rashmi went on to reveal that the show was originally planned to be shot in Gurugram and Delhi.

However, when the Director, Pawan Kumar Marut, came to Dehradun and Mussoorie for a recce of the shoot, they were overcome by the beauty and decided to shoot here, instead. She added that this was an ‘Ittefaq..’ or a very big coincidence of fate for her, because everything after that was planned and prepared just in time to be shot here, describing it as, ‘meant to be’.

Pawan Kumar, the experienced director of the show, who is also Rashmi’s husband, materialised the concept along with her for the show.

When asked a little about her personal life, she disclosed that the two had met in a rather ‘filmy’ style, when they got into an argument on the sets of a show around fifteen years ago. They married each other in 2012 and are blessed with twin sons.

She appreciated the people of Dehradun, saying, “Although the time I have spent here has been short, everyone has been superb and very cooperative.”