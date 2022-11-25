‘Project Nidhi’ to help victims of domestic abuse

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Nov: Dr Leeladhar Bhatt Memorial Welfare Committee (DLBMKS) Chairman Raj Bhatt and other officials called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

On this occasion, he provided the Governor information about “Project Nidhi” being launched by the committee. Chairman Bhatt told the Governor that toll free helpline numbers 18001804039, 05946-297101 are being launched to help women and girl children who are victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other violence.

He added that, under this project, assistance would be provided to women who become victims of sexual abuse, physical violence at the workplace and home. Through the helpline, such victimised girls and women would be helped who, for some reason, cannot report to the police. By helping them, they would be able to easily take their cases to the police.

While coordinating with the Uttarakhand Police, it will help the victimised woman stabilise herself mentally, emotionally, physically and socially and help her get justice.

Appreciating this initiative of the institution, the Governor said that there is need to promote and disseminate information this project so that women and girls who are victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other violence can be helped. He said that every possible help will be provided to the organisation in this work. The officers associated with this project, Major General Gulab Rawat (Retd), Brigadier Bharat Rawat (Retd), etc., were also present.