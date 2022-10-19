Purpose is to take Digital Banking to people: Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Oct: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country, including Haridwar, to the nation through video conferencing today. The Digital Banking Unit of HDFC Bank located at Yog Vihar, Devpura, Haridwar, was also dedicated to the bank customers in the presence of Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt and State Cabinet Minister and Minister incharge of the district, Satpal Maharaj.

Maharaj said on the occasion that the government’s goal behind setting up DBU is to take the benefits of digital banking to the public in every nook and corner of the country. All the states and union territories of the country have been covered under this scheme. He said that 11 public sector banks, 12 private banks and one small finance bank are participating in this effort of the government.

Former Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and HDFC Bank officials were present on the occasion.